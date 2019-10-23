Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Investment latest plus reaction to thumping Tranmere win

Sunderland AFC returned to winning ways against Tranmere yesterday evening – while off-field talk continues to focus on potential overseas investment.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:00 am
Sunderland AFC investment news

Phil Parkinson’s side put Tranmere to the sword in a ruthless display, as they stuck five past their helpless visitors. And with another three points on the board, attentions will now turn to matters off the park – with investment in the club believed to be imminent. We’ll have the latest on that throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates:

