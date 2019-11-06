Sunderland AFC midfield star called up to Malta squad for UEFA Euro qualifiers
One of Sunderland AFC’s star midfielders has been called up to the Malta squad to face Isreal and Italy in the UEFA Euro 2021 qualifiers.
After impressing in Sunderland’s midfield since arriving on Wearside last season, Ladies star Maria Farrugia has been chosen by Malta head coach Mark Gatt as part of a 20-woman squad
However, the selection does come at some cost for Mel Reay’s Black Cats.
The eight-times capped 18-year-old passer will miss Sunday’s game at home to Loughborough Foxes – where Sunderland will be hoping to cement their position at the top of the Women’s National League after Neve Herron’s stunning brace against Stoke City.
A statement on safc.com read: “The 18-year-old was given permission to join up with the three days late, allowing her to feature in the Black Cats' 2-0 win at Stoke City on Sunday.”