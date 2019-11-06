Sunderland AFC midfield star called up to Malta squad for UEFA Euro qualifiers

Maria Farrugia in action for Sunderland Ladies - Photo courtesy of Colin Lock.

After impressing in Sunderland’s midfield since arriving on Wearside last season, Ladies star Maria Farrugia has been chosen by Malta head coach Mark Gatt as part of a 20-woman squad

However, the selection does come at some cost for Mel Reay’s Black Cats.

The eight-times capped 18-year-old passer will miss Sunday’s game at home to Loughborough Foxes – where Sunderland will be hoping to cement their position at the top of the Women’s National League after Neve Herron’s stunning brace against Stoke City.