Sunderland AFC managerial hunt LIVE: Ex-Newcastle United and Middlesbrough man sees odds slashed

Sunderland are still on the lookout for a new manager after Stewart Donald sacked Jack Ross after a disappointing start to the season.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 06:00 am
Stewart Donald is still on the lookout for a new manager after Jack Ross' sacking.

Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with Kevin Phillips, Nigel Pearson and Daniel Stendel have all also been linked with the Black Cats.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We’ll have all the news from the Stadium of Light as the day progresses – scroll down and refresh for updates.