Sunderland AFC managerial hunt LIVE: Cats edge closer to appointing Jack Ross' successor

Stewart Donald remains in the process of appointing a new Sunderland manager after Jack Ross was sacked last week.

By James Copley
Monday, 14th October 2019, 06:00 am
Sunderland are still on the lookout for a new manager after Jack Ross' sacking.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy including Daniel Stendel, Phil Parkinson, Kevin Phillips and Nigel Pearson.

We’ll have all the news from the Stadium of Light as the day progresses – scroll down and refresh for updates.