Sunderland AFC managerial hunt LIVE: Cats close in on appointment as clear favourite emerges
Sunderland are still on the lookout for a new manager after Stewart Donald sacked Jack Ross after a disappointing start to the season.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:41 am
Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with Kevin Phillips, Nigel Pearson and Daniel Stendel have all also been linked with the Black Cats.
