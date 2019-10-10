Sunderland AFC manager hunt RECAP: Wigan manager 'keen' as ex-Newcastle boss makes 'contact'

According to Stewart Donald, takeover talks remain ongoing as Sunderland hunt for Jack Ross’ replacement.

By James Copley
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 19:28 pm
Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has a big decision to make in the coming days.

The Scot was dismissed earlier this week after a poor start to this season’s League One campaign while a trio of US investors are still in talks over a potential takeover of the North East club.

Donald is expected to make a further update on the takeover situation later this week.

Paul Cook, Daniel Stendel and Gareth Ainsworth have emerged as early front-runners for the job with the bookies.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates.