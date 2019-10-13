Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Stewart Donald 'wants £40m' for Cats as he closes Twitter account
Sunderland are continuing their search for a new manager - with Stewart Donald set to meet candidates over the course of the weekend.
A number of names have been linked with the vacancy, with the Black Cats eyeing a replacement for Jack Ross. The club continues to be the subject of investment links too, with talks ongoing with groups interested in driving the club forward in the long-term. We’ll have the latest on both fronts throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates: