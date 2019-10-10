Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Stewart Donald eyes Jack Ross replacement
According to Stewart Donald, takeover talks remain ongoing as Sunderland hunt for Jack Ross’ replacement.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 06:00 am
The Scot was dismissed earlier this week after a poor start to this season’s League One campaign whilst a trio of US investors are still in talks over a potential takeover of the North East club.
Paul Cook, Daniel Stendel and Gareth Ainsworth have emerged as early front-runners for the job with the bookies.
