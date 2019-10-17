Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Phil Parkinson named as Jack Ross' successor

Stewart Donald is closing in on a managerial appointment as Sunderland AFC prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

By James Copley
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 10:02 am
Phil Parkinson looks to be the favourite to replace Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with the bookmakers, with Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth believed to be staying put amid interest from Sunderland and Championship Millwall.

With an appointment drawing closer, we’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.

