Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Phil Parkinson named as Jack Ross' successor
Stewart Donald is closing in on a managerial appointment as Sunderland AFC prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 10:02 am
Phil Parkinson remains the favourite with the bookmakers, with Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth believed to be staying put amid interest from Sunderland and Championship Millwall.
With an appointment drawing closer, we’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
