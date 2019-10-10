Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Black Cats request permission to speak to FIVE managers including Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth
According to Stewart Donald, takeover talks remain ongoing as Sunderland hunt for Jack Ross’ replacement.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 10:49 am
The Scot was dismissed earlier this week after a poor start to this season’s League One campaign while a trio of US investors are still in talks over a potential takeover of the North East club.
Donald is expected to make a further update on the takeover situation later this week.
Paul Cook, Daniel Stendel and Gareth Ainsworth have emerged as early front-runners for the job with the bookies.
