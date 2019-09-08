Sunderland AFC loan watch: Salford City concede two as Jack Baldwin makes league debut
Salford City’s defence slipped up in a 2-2 draw at the Globe Arena with Sunderland loanee Jack Baldwin playing the full 90 minutes in his Ammies league debut.
Morecambe’s Shaun Miller equalised for the home side with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner, Lewis Alessandra then bagged a goal with a decent strike.
Baldwin only made one competitive appearance for Sunderland so far this season, in the 3-1 win Carabao Cup over Burnley last week, before completing a deadline day loan switch to the League Two club.
In other loan news, midfielder Ethan Robson was named on the bench as Grimsby Town were beaten at Blundell Park for the first time this season as Crewe Alexandra took all three points.
The Houghton-born midfielder came off the bench to make his debut for the League Two side in the 72nd minute but couldn’t prevent the defeat.