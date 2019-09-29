Sunderland AFC loan watch: Jack Baldwin’s mysterious absence continues as Ethan Robson sends a contract message
Sunderland’s contingent of loan players enjoyed another busy weekend - but how did they all get on?
From absences to stunning strikes, there was plenty to discuss from the Black Cats’ trio of loanees. Here’s how they all fared over the weekend:
JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)
Baldwin’s mysterious absence from the Salford squad continues - with the defender again absent as the Ammies faced Forest Green Rovers.
Manager Graham Alexander has not confirmed whether Baldwin is injured - although many Salford fans believe it is the case.
In Baldwin’s absence, Salford suffered a heavy defeat as Rovers stuck four without reply past their hosts.
ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)
It’s been quite a week for Robson who, having bagged his first goal for Grimsby last weekend, made it two in two with another stunning strike away at Exeter City.
The midfielder’s effort, which came from a well-worked corner, set the Mariners on their way to a 3-1 victory at St James’s Park - in what was the Grecians’ first league defeat of the term.
He then rounded-off the scoring too, after a fine counter-attack.
Robson’s fine form will no doubt have boosted his chances of earning a new deal with the Black Cats, with this goal a strong message to his parent club.
JACK DIAMOND (HARROGATE TOWN)
Diamond was a second half substitute for Town as they registered a second straight National League win.
The young forward was introduced in the 76th minute with Harrogate 1-0 up, with the side netting a second late on to seal a well-deserved win over Sutton United.