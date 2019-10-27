Sunderland AFC loan watch: Jack Baldwin injury latest as Jack Diamond enjoys late drama

The latest on Jack Baldwin and Sunderland's other loanees

We take a look at the players currently away from the Stadium of Light to see how they’re performing for their new clubs.

Here’s how the quartet fared this weekend:

JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)The centre back remains sidelined for Salford City, who drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe United.

Manager Gary Alexander, however, hinted that Baldwin and other absent senior players could return in the near future.

“A couple of lads are coming back,” he said, ahead of the clash with the Iron.

And Baldwin will be hoping that, upon his return, he can help the Ammies move up League Two.JACK DIAMOND (HARROGATE TOWN)Impressive in recent weeks, Diamond retained his place in the Harrogate starting line-up for the visit of Aldershot.

He featured for 75 minutes at the CNG Stadium, as Simon Weaver’s side left it late to claim the three points - Jack Emmett bagging an injury time winner.ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)Robson was set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of Grimsby’s clash with Cheltenham, after a niggling injury saw him miss their last two outings.

But the weather put paid to any potential comeback, with the Mariners seeing their home game against the Robins postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.JORDAN HUNTER (SOUTH SHIELDS)