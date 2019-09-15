Sunderland AFC loan watch: How Ethan Robson, Jack Baldwin and Jack Diamond fared
Sunderland’s trio of loannes continue to feature for their respective sides - but how did they perform this weekend?
We take a glance at the players currently away from the Academy of Light to see how they fared this weekend:
JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)
The centre back was again handed a start for the Ammies, but struggled to make a positive mark during the 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town.
Baldwin was directly involved in the Robins’ opening goal at the Peninsula Stadium, with his block helping take Ryan Broom’s shot into the bottom corner.
Broom then struck again in the dying minutes to sentence Baldwin and Salford to another defeat - which sees them slip to 19th in League Two.
JACK DIAMOND (HARROGATE TOWN)
Having made an impact off the bench in recent weeks, Diamond was again introduced a second half substitute during Harrogate’s 0-0 draw with Boreham Wood.
The lively attacker entered the fray in the 66th minute, but couldn’t fashion any late opportunities as Town looked to seal the three points on home soil.
ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)
Robson was part of one of the most dramatic results of the day across all four divisions, as his Grimsby side battled back from 2-0 down to draw at Oldham Athletic.
Ex-Sunderland youngster Jordan Cook pulled a goal back on 80 minutes, with Robson introduced as a substitute just two minutes later.
And he played his part in driving the team forward before Ludvig Ohman netted a dramatic leveller in the 91st minute.