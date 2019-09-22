Sunderland AFC loan watch: Cats handed concern over Jack Baldwin - but a boost for Ethan Robson
Sunderland’s quartet of loan stars were in action this weekend - but how did they fare?
With a number of players currently away from the Academy of Light, who assess how the Black Cats’ absent individuals performed on another entertaining weekend around the leagues:
ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)
It was a day to remember for Robson who, having been recalled to the Grimsby Town side, netted the winner in a 1-0 win at Macclesfield Town. The young midfielder had been restricted to appearances from the bench in previous weeks but took advantage of his opportunity in Michael Jolley’s side - something which will no doubt please Jack Ross and the Sunderland hierarchy.
JACK DIAMOND (HARROGATE TOWN)Also handed a start was Diamond who, having impressed Simon Weaver from the bench, looked lively in Harrogate’s 1-1 draw with Maidstone United. The attacker played 73 minutes of the stalemate and, while picking up a booking in the second half, was an effective presence in the frontline.
JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)
Having missed Salford’s win over Grimsby in midweek, Baldwin was again absent from the Ammies’ squad for the clash with Crewe. Whether injury or form related, his absence is a cause of concern for the Black Cats. Without the centre back, Salford fell to a 4-1 defeat.
JORDAN HUNTER (SOUTH SHIELDS)
Hunter topped off a memorable week - which saw him extend his loan stay at Mariners Park - with his first senior goal in Shields’ 2-0 win over Basford United.
The full-back opened the scoring, before turning provider for Josh Gillies.