Sunderland AFC investment news LIVE: Phil Parkinson's men face Tranmere Rovers in League One clash

Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers in League One at the Stadium of Light tonight, just three-days since Phil Parkinson’s side lost to 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:00 am
Sunderland's new manager Phil Parkinson in press conference action.

The Black Cats currently sit 10th in League One, with fans, manager and players desperate for a return to winning ways.

Investment talks involving a US-led consortium remain ongoing with a deal expected to be completed by the end of the week.

We’ll have LIVE updates throughout the day – simply scroll down and refresh.