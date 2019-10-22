Sunderland AFC investment news LIVE: Phil Parkinson's men face Tranmere Rovers in League One clash
Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers in League One at the Stadium of Light tonight, just three-days since Phil Parkinson’s side lost to 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:00 am
The Black Cats currently sit 10th in League One, with fans, manager and players desperate for a return to winning ways.
Investment talks involving a US-led consortium remain ongoing with a deal expected to be completed by the end of the week.
