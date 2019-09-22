Sunderland AFC gossip: Bolton manager happy with point against 'juggernaut' football club
Despite conceding a late goal to deny his Bolton side a first League One win of the campaign, manager Keith Hill was pleased with a point against Sunderland given the North East club's stature.
Aiden McGeady scored an injury-time penalty to Dash the Whites’ hope of victory – Hill’s men had been on course to collect three points for the first time this campaign after Jack Hobbs’ 50th minute strike.
Speaking to the Bolton News, Hill said: “It’s gratifying that the players are showing so much effort because it’s a skill that costs nothing. There’s a willingness from the players which is driven on by the supporters.
“I don’t want anyone to be disappointed. I want them to digest and realise that winning is hard work, it hurts, and there will be more pain on the training ground so we can turn in those kind of performances and make sure we win those games.”
“Let’s be right on reflection of the game – our goalkeeper was in magnificent form.”
Bolton’s manager then turned his attention to his opponents and paid Jack Ross’ side a complinent.
“I think there were periods of the game where we were very good but I can’t take anything from Sunderland, they are a juggernaut of a football club.
“They will be looking to get automatic promotion and you only have to look at the bench to show you what type of money they have spent in the summer and what players they have retained.