The Sun state that Middlesbrough are hoping to sign Burns in January as owner Steve Gibson plans to back under-fire manager Jonathan Woodgate in the transfer window.

The versatile attacker has bagged four assists in 17 games this season for ex-Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton’s side.

Sunderland fans may remember the winger – who was described as ‘outstanding’ by Barton during Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 win against Sunderland last season – after he ensured ex-Cat Bryan Oviedo had a miserable afternoon in defeat. READ MORE

Wes Burns could be set to make a switch to the North East.

Although Boro are keen, it may take a big-money move to tempt Barton to relinquish one of his star performers mid-season.

Meanwhile, Fellow North East team Hartlepool United have weakened Sunderland’s League One opponents Shrewsbury Town by appointing one of their coaches as assistant manager to new boss Dave Challinor. READ MORE

Elsewhere, ex-Sunderland midfielder john Oster has reacted after completing a surprise non-league switch. He said: “I’ve been out of football for three or four years now and never really thought about going back in and trying the coaching side of things.” READ MORE

Also – The Black Cats have been handed a crucial double injury boost ahead of tomorrow’s Leasing.com clash with Scunthorpe United, with two players set to be available for selection. READ MORE