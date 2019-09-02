Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Rivals strengthen with ex-Cats talent whilst starlet heads out on loan
Ex-Sunderland players Liam Bridcutt and Will Buckley have joined Jack Ross’ League one rivals Bolton on free transfers.
The pair joined the North East club under former manager Gus Poyet, when the club was in the Premier League. Meanwhile, former Black Cat Jimmy Dunne has joined Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town.
Sunderland under-23 starlet has joined Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, made his first-team debut for Sunderland last season in a 3-1 win against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy in 2018.
Elsewhere in League One, Coventry City have signed Liam Walsh from Bristol City. The 21-year-old midfielder joins on a season-long loan, becoming the Sky Blue’s 13th senior signing of the summer.
In other news, Portsmouth have taken ex-AFC Wimbledon winger Nathan Wood on trial, with the 20-year-old bidding to impress Kenny Jackett during a week-long stay with Pompey.
Also – Wycombe Wanderers have signed Rolando Aarons from Premier League Newcastle United on a six-month loan deal, the attacker turned out at Sheffield Wednesday on a similar deal in the Championship last campaign.
In other Wycombe news, Wanderers captain Adam El-Abd has left the club by mutual consent to explore opportunities elsewhere.
Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “Adam was captain material from the day he walked into the club and gave absolutely everything out on the pitch.”
Finally, West Ham defender Ajibola Alese is reportedly close to making a loan switch to Accrington Stanley. Alese, 18, has been a part of West Ham’s youth side since 2017 but is yet to make a first-team appearance.