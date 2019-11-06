Azerisport claims the 22-year-old Azerbaijan international is in talks over a January move to the Stadium of Light.

The Sabah player has previously admitted to eyeing a move away from Azerbaijan but didn’t directly comment on the on claims linking him with a move to the North East. The defender has been linked with a move to Europe for some time with interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

In other Sunderland news, the club are set to postpone their League One clash with Bristol Rovers after Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin were handed international call-ups. READ MORE.

Phil Parkinson is closing in on his first signing as Sunderland manager - according to reports.

Also - the Black Cats have appointed a new Nordic scout, according to reports. READ MORE.

Elsewhere in League One, Fleetwood Town manager and former Newcastle United star Joey Barton is due in court accused of assaulting rival manager. The 37-year-old is alleged to have pushed then-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at the South Yorkshire club's Oakwell stadium on April 13, leaving him with a damaged tooth. READ MORE.

Finally – Coventry City manager Mark Robins has revealed two of his star men are close to making their comebacks from long-term injury.

The former Manchester United player said: “Jamie [Allen] has trained for the last week or so and looking better and better all the time, and he’s had a clean bill of health.