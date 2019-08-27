Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Lee Cattermole claims Cats 'lost their way' as Portsmouth target Celtic left-back
Lee Cattermole, speaking on the Totally Football Show podcast, has reflected on the disastrous 2017/18 season, which led to Sunderland’s relegation to League One.
“That season in the Championship, the players who came to Sunderland couldn’t have come to a worse football club. They couldn’t have come and played well because there was so much uncertainty from the top of the club.
“Ultimately the club lost our way a little bit, maybe because of leadership from the very top, but I had eight good seasons there and I’ll never forget that.
“Last season was a big season. Up until the last five games we’d only lost twice.
“We had 18 draws and we should’ve got promoted but we had to stop that losing habit and really turn that around, and there’s a different feeling at the club now.”
Meanwhile, Sunderland’s Carabao Cup opponents tomorrow could change their entire starting XI for the clash, according to Burnley manager Sean Dyche.
Also – Jack Ross’ pursuit of Morgan Fox has hit a hitch with Sheffield Wednesday not wanting to part with the left-back.
Elsewhere in League One, Portsmouth are targeting Celtic defender Calvin Miller, as per the Daily Record. Miller, 21, has struggled to establish himself in Neil Lennon’s first-team despite making his debut way back December 2016.
Finally, Bury ave cancelled ticket sales for Saturday's clash against Doncaster Rovers, the game remains in doubt as the deadline to sell the financially stricken club draws closer.