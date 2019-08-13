Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Bury have another game postponed plus could Jack Ross mix things up against Accrington Stanley?
Jack Ross looks set to ring the changes as his Sunderland side take on Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup first round - with club captain Grant Leadbitter likely to start.
Elsewhere, crisis club Bury have had another game postponed.
An EFL statement said: “The EFL Board has suspended Bury FC’s fixture with Gillingham on Saturday 17 August 2019 as it has not received the outstanding evidence required by today’s 9am deadline.
“Clarity is still required on plans to meet the Club’s commitments to football creditors, payment to unsecured creditors as part of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), alongside source and sufficiency of funding for season 2019/20.
“As a result of the necessary evidence not being made available, the fixture has been suspended in accordance with EFL Regulation 28.2 and is the Club’s fourth game of the season not to take place as originally scheduled.
“The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place.”
Meanwhile, Yeovil Town have signed up former Leyton Orient’s 32-year-old midfielder Charlie Lee on a one year deal.
Also - Portsmouth midfielder Bryn Morris is nearing the Fratton Park exit door unless the 23-year-old can prove his fitness before the transfer window closes on 2 September.
Finally, Ipswich Town are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Millwall striker Tom Elliot who was supposed to join the Tractor Boys in July, but suffered an injury.