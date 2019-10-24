Sunderland AFC and League One transfer gossip: Cats linked with 'next Michael Carrick'
Sunderland have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner.
The Sun claim that the Black Cats, Preston and Wigan are monitoring the 18-year-old ahead of a potential loan move in January.
They also suggest that he is rated highly by the Red Devils, and has been touted as 'the next Michael Carrick'.
Meanwhile, Cats star Lynden Gooch has been ruled out with an ankle injury manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed. READ MORE: Winger ruled out of Sunderland's trip to Shrewsbury Town.
Also – striker Will Grigg is keen to ensure the Black Cats remain grounded after the Black Cats' big win over Tranmere Rovers. READ MORE: Grigg reveals what his Sunderland teammates MUST do ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash.
Lastly on the Sunderland front, Duncan Watmore has provided a message to Sunderland supporters after goal on Tuesday. READ MORE: Watmore reacts to major Sunderland milestone and has a message for fans.
In League One, AFC Wimbledon ace Marcus Forss has revealed why he joined the London club on loan from Brentford.
Speaking in the club’s matchday programme, the 20-year-old Finnish striker said: “I came here because I wanted to play first-team football. I felt I was ready to do more than just 20 minutes here and there as a substitute.
“It was my decision, and Brentford agreed to it. I wanted to go out and play – that’s what any footballer wants to do, of course. I wanted to play 90 minutes every week, and when the opportunity to join Wimbledon came up, I grasped it with both hands.”