Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert during the Leasing.com Trophy match against Tottenham under21s.

Bolton had faced the prospect of being withdrawn from the Football League if the club couldn’t find new owners or prove they could fund this season. However, staff and players have now been paid outstanding wages owed as part of an agreement made during the change of ownership.

Elsewhere in League One, Ipswich Town have confirmed the postponement of the trip to Oxford United on Saturday 16th November due to international call-ups.

Alan Judge has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad, whilst Armando Dobra has been named in Albania’s U19s. Similarly, Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell are expected to receive the nod for England’s U20s and Idris El Mizouni could be in a Tunisia squad.

In Sunderland news, popular video game Football Manager has predicted where Phil Parkinson's side will finish in League One this season. READ MORE.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also – Black Cats fans have raised £1000s for the Poppy Legion charity by buying match-worn Sunderland shirts from the 1-0 League One win over Southend United at the Stadium of Light. READ MORE.

Finally, Laurens De Bock has revealed why he needs to be ‘selfish’ whilst discussing the battle with Denver Hume for left-back spot.

“I think there will be more opportunities coming and also in training,” admitted De Bock.