Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Jack Ross backs injured forward whilst defender shines on international stage
Jack Ross has backed striker Duncan Watmore to overcome his injury woes.
The 25-year-old against Oxford United on the opening day of the League One season, coming on as a substitute, but then damaging his thigh. Watmore was nearing a return to first-team action but has aggravated the problem while training.
“He’s frustrated because he’s had this thigh injury, but he was able to train at the start of (last) week and looked good,” said Ross. “But he just felt uncomfortable after training (last) Tuesday.
“I’d imagine he’ll miss the next two to three weeks again at least, and then we’ll go from there. It’s difficult for him because it’s been very stop-start for him for a long time.”
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill was full of praise for Cats defender Tom Flanagan after his performance against Luxembourg.
Post-match, O'Neill said: "I wasn’t prepared to risk Jonny (Evans) or Craig (Cathcart) in this game so (21-year-old Brown) came in at short notice, as did Tom Flanagan.
“With Tom it’s his second cap and he had to be the leader in that partnership and he did it very well.”
In other League One news, Wolves under-23 midfielder Sadou Diallo has joined Accrington Stanley on loan until January 2020.
Meanwhile, former Portsmouth triallist Richard Brindley has found himself a permanent deal – the right-back has penned a deal with Notts County. The 26-year-old 26, had been training with Kenny Jackett’s side after his departure from Bromley at the end of last season.