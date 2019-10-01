Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Cats' rivals set to strengthen with ex-Norwich, Stoke & Sheffield Wednesday winger
Sunderland’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers could be set to strengthen with an ex-Championship winger – according to reports.
Manager Keith Hill revealed Bolton are keen to tempt free-agent winger Ben Marshall to the club on a trial basis – Marshall has been without a club after being released by Norwich after their promotion to the Premier League.
Speaking about a potential move, Hill said: “We’re trying to encourage him to come into training with us.
“I have spoken to his representatives and we’d like the opportunity to have a look at him, and he can have a look at us.
“He is currently without a club and he’s a very good player.
“With due respect, we think he could benefit from taking a look at our club as much as we want to take a look at him.”
In other news, Cats stopper Jon McLaughlin has been called up to the Scotland squad for matches against Russia and San Marino, which fall during the period Sunderland are pencilled in to face Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light in League One.
Should Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin be called up to Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad, Jack Ross would be within his rights to request a postponement.
Finally – ex-Cats target Lawrence Shankland has also been called into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad. The striker has found the net 13 times in seven Scottish Championship games since joining Dundee United in the summer.