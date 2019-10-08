Sunderland AFC 3-2 Grimsby Town RECAP: Watmore, McNulty and Grigg score in EFL Trophy win
Sunderland are up and running in the EFL Trophy thanks to a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town at the Stadium of Light following a dramatic day on Wearside.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 22:02 pm
Assistant manager James Fowler took charge of Sunderland following the sacking of Jack Ross earlier today and he oversaw a victory over League Two Grimsby in front of around 7,000 supporters.
The opening group game saw Duncan Watmore, Marc McNulty and Will Grigg on the scoresheet following an eventful second half which saw all five goals scored in the second half of the game.
