Sunderland AFC in the 1990s!

Sunderland AFC in the 1990s: 23 retro photos of Peter Reid, Niall Quinn, Kevin Phillips & more!

Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 23 iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos.

By James Copley
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 1:00 pm

After 99 years at the historic Roker Park, the club moved to the 42,000-seat Stadium of Light on the banks of the River Wear in 1997. At the time, it was the largest stadium built by an English football club since the 1920s, and has since been expanded to hold nearly 50,000 spectators.

Scroll down to view these iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos from the 80s – have any special memories or stories to tell? Get in touch.

1. 1996

Peter Reid and his backroom staff on the bench after returning Sunderland to the Premiership but still have to wait to win the league against Stoke City in the Endsleigh League Division One at Roker Park.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. 1999

Fans go through the turnstiles before the FA Carling Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland won the game 4-1.

Photo: Michael Steele

3. 1990

A portrait of Dennis Smith the manager of Sunderland taken before the match against Newcastle at Roker Park in Sunderland.

Photo: Ben Radford

4. 1997

Chris Perry of Wimbledon (left) holds off Niall Quinn during the FA Carling Premier League match at Selhurst Park in London, England. Wimbledon won 1-0 and Sunderland were relegated.

Photo: Stu Forster

