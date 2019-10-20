Sunderland AFC in the 1980s: 22 iconic photos of the Milk Cup final, Gary Bennett, Gordon Armstrong & more!
Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 23 iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 2:00 pm
Much like the 1970s, the 1980s proved to be a challenging time for Sunderland as a town.
Coal mining declined during the period with shipbuilding ending in 1988. The unemployment crisis rose to 20% of Mackems out of work in the mid-1980s.
However, Nissan car plant did open in 1986 and on the field, Sunderland reached a cup final the year before.
Scroll down to view these iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos from the 80s – have any special memories or stories to tell? Get in touch.