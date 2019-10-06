Sunderland AFC in the 1960s: 21 iconic photos of Brian Clough, Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr & more!
Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 21 iconic retro Sunderland AFC photos.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:00 pm
This time, we’re taking you back to the 1960s – an era of change in the then town.
Council houses were built to replace slums and in 1967 the boundaries of Sunderland were extended to include Ryhope, Silksworth, Herrington, South Hylton and Castletown.
In 60s football, Sunderland still played at Roker Park with Wearside household names such as Brian Clough, Bobby Kerr, Len Ashurst, Charlie Hurley and Jimmy Montgomery all donning the famous red and white stripes.
Scroll down click through the pages to view our iconic retro photos from the 1960s.