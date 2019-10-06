A trio of Sunderland stars in warm-up action during the 1960s.

Sunderland AFC in the 1960s: 21 iconic photos of Brian Clough, Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr & more!

Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 21 iconic retro Sunderland AFC photos.

By James Copley
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:00 pm

This time, we’re taking you back to the 1960s – an era of change in the then town.

Council houses were built to replace slums and in 1967 the boundaries of Sunderland were extended to include Ryhope, Silksworth, Herrington, South Hylton and Castletown.

In 60s football, Sunderland still played at Roker Park with Wearside household names such as Brian Clough, Bobby Kerr, Len Ashurst, Charlie Hurley and Jimmy Montgomery all donning the famous red and white stripes.

Scroll down click through the pages to view our iconic retro photos from the 1960s.

1. Peter Francis Wakeham

A goalkeeper for Sunderland from 1958-62. In total, he made 134 league appearances for the Wearside club

2. The Roker Park crowd

The Fulwell End boys enclosure during a match in 1964.

3. A goal for Sunderland!

Harry Hooper's great shot flashes into the top corner to give Sunderland two more priceless points against Portsmouth at Roker Park, April 1963. Andy Kerr gasps while the players forming Portsmouth's defensive barrier can only stand and stare. Hooper is on the far right.

4. A cool trio

Pictured left to right: William Lawther, Peter Wakeham and Charlie Hurley, December 1961.

