Sunderland AFC 0 Tranmere Rovers 0 LIVE: Phil Parkinson makes FOUR changes for first game at Stadium of Light
Phil Parkinson takes charge of Sunderland AFC for the first time at the Stadium of Light tonight when Tranmere Rovers visit Wearside.
Parkinson suffered a 1-0 defeat in his first game for the Black Cats away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but tonight represents a quick chance for Sunderland to bounce back and kick-start their promotion push.
Sunderland dropped to 10th in League One on Saturday after 12 games, eight points off leaders Ipswich Town.
Parkinson is without Charlie Wyke tonight, the striker is out for four weeks with ankle ligament damage while Aiden McGeady misses out through suspension, the winger serving a one-game ban for five bookings.
