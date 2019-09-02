Sunderland 5-1 Carlisle United: Black Cats run-out comfortable victors in behind closed doors friendly
Sunderland ran out convincing victors in their bounce game against Carlisle United - sticking FIVE past their League Two opponents.
The clash, which was held behind closed doors at the Academy of Light, ended in a 5-1 win for the Black Cats.
Sunderland raced into a four-goal lead at the break, put were limited to just the one strike following the interval - while Taylor Charters netted for the visitors.
Indeed, the Wearsiders named a ‘very strong’ side against the Cumbrians - with Lee Burge and Joel Lynch among a host of first-team players understood to have been involved.
Gavin Skelton, the Cumbrians’ assistant manager, said: “It was a good workout for the lads against what was a very strong Sunderland outfit.
"They were very impressive in the first half, but we were pleased with the reaction of our lads after the break as we got to grips with the game a little bit more.”