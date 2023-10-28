Sunderland vs Norwich City LIVE: Reaction after Jack Clarke penalty plus Dan Neil and Trai Hume goals
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s team will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats – despite an encouraging performance against league leaders Leicester on Tuesday.
Norwich have also slipped down the table after winning just two of their last nine league games.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Hume, 37) (Neil, 45) (Clarke, 80, pen) Norwich 1 (Ui-jo, 23)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Cirkin, 77), Neil, Ekwah (Rigg, 77), Roberts (Ba, 70), Bellingham (Pritchard, 70), Clarke, Rusyn (Hemir, 70)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Cirkin, Rigg, Dack, Burstow, Pritchard, Ba, Hemir
- Norwich XI: Long, Fisher (Stacey, 73) , Duffy, Gibson (Idah, 73), Giannoulis, Sara, McLean, Rowe (Hernandez, 61), Forshaw (Nunez, 45), Fassnacht (Sainz,61), Ui-Jo
- Sub: Ansen, Stacey, Batth, Sainz, Gibbs, Placheta, Nunez, Hernandez, Idah
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 NORWICH 1
90+4’ Sainz booked
Ui-jo’s shot is saved by Patterson before Sainz is booked for a foul inside the Sunderland box.
90+2’ Over from Hemir
A late chance for Hemir but he skews the ball over the bar after Ba’s cutback.
FIVE minutes added time
87’ Pritchard effort saved
That could have been four after Pritchard’s effort from inside the box was saved by Long.
Pritchard was also booked moments earlier for a foul.
80’ GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!
Clarke sends Long the wrong way and sidefoots the ball home to the keeper’s left.
3-1!
78’ Sunderland penalty
Clarke took the ball off Duffy and drew a foul from McLean.
The referee points to the spot.
77’ More Sunderland changes
ON: Rigg and Cirkin
OFF: Ekwah and Huggins