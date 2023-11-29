Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 2 LIVE: Reaction after Delano Burgzorg winner and Luke O'Nien goal
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are four points outside the play-off places ahead of the match
Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.
We'll have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:
Sunderland vs Huddersfield
LIVE: SUNDERLAND 1 (O'Nien, 40) HUDDERSFIELD 2 (Helik, 28) (Burgzorg, 67)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt (Burstow, 84), Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham (Dack, 73), Roberts (Ba, 73), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 73), Clarke, Mayenda (Hemir, 73)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Huggins, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Burgzorg (DIarra, 68), Jackson, Hogg (Edmonds-Green, 87), Headley, Kasumu, Thomas, Koroma (Ward, 68)
Subs: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Nakatama, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Ward
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 2
90+3' Penalty appeal
The Sunderland players are appealing for a penalty.
First Clarke's effort was saved by Maxwell and the ball dropped to Neil inside the box.
The midfielder's shot was blocked, with the Sunderland players appealing for handball. Nothing given.
FIVE minutes added time
Not long to go.
87' Another change for Huddersfield
ON: Edmonds-Green
OFF: Hogg
84' Burstow comes on
ON: Burstow
OFF: Seelt
83' Pritchard shot blocked
It's Sunderland piling on the pressure yet Huddersfield are making it tough for them and getting bodies behind the ball.
Pritchard has just seen a shot blocked from the edge of the box.
78' Pritchard free-kick parried away
Pritchard's in-swinging free-kick is palmed away by Maxwell and Sunderland can't scramble the ball home.
Clarke went down and there were a few appeals for a penalty, yet nothing was given.
73' FOUR changes for Sunderland
ON: Dack, Ba, Hemir and Pritchard
OFF: Bellingham, Roberts, Mayenda and Aouchiche
68' Double change for Huddersfield
ON: Ward and Diarra
OFF: Burgzorg and Koroma