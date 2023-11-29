News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 2 LIVE: Reaction after Delano Burgzorg winner and Luke O'Nien goal

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 21:40 GMT

Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are four points outside the play-off places ahead of the match

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite their injury issues, Huddersfield managed to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton last time out, with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.

We'll have live updates, analysis reaction and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:

Sunderland vs Huddersfield

Show new updates
18:50 GMTUpdated 21:31 GMT

LIVE: SUNDERLAND 1 (O'Nien, 40) HUDDERSFIELD 2 (Helik, 28) (Burgzorg, 67)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt (Burstow, 84), Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham (Dack, 73), Roberts (Ba, 73), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 73), Clarke, Mayenda (Hemir, 73)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Huggins, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Burgzorg (DIarra, 68), Jackson, Hogg (Edmonds-Green, 87), Headley, Kasumu, Thomas, Koroma (Ward, 68)

Subs: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Nakatama, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Ward

21:40 GMTUpdated 21:47 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 2

21:37 GMT

90+3' Penalty appeal

The Sunderland players are appealing for a penalty.

First Clarke's effort was saved by Maxwell and the ball dropped to Neil inside the box.

The midfielder's shot was blocked, with the Sunderland players appealing for handball. Nothing given.

21:34 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Not long to go.

21:31 GMT

87' Another change for Huddersfield

ON: Edmonds-Green

OFF: Hogg

21:28 GMT

84' Burstow comes on

ON: Burstow

OFF: Seelt

21:28 GMT

83' Pritchard shot blocked

It's Sunderland piling on the pressure yet Huddersfield are making it tough for them and getting bodies behind the ball.

Pritchard has just seen a shot blocked from the edge of the box.

21:22 GMT

78' Pritchard free-kick parried away

Pritchard's in-swinging free-kick is palmed away by Maxwell and Sunderland can't scramble the ball home.

Clarke went down and there were a few appeals for a penalty, yet nothing was given.

21:18 GMT

73' FOUR changes for Sunderland

ON: Dack, Ba, Hemir and Pritchard

OFF: Bellingham, Roberts, Mayenda and Aouchiche

21:15 GMT

68' Double change for Huddersfield

ON: Ward and Diarra

OFF: Burgzorg and Koroma

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page