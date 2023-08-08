Sunderland 1 Crewe 1 LIVE: Cats knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalties despite Chris Rigg goal
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.
Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.
We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats aim to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Rigg, 64) Crewe 1 (Offord, 45+1) - Crewe win 5-3 on penalties
- Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson (Crompton, 45), Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil (Ekwah, 45) , Ba (Clarke, 60), Pritchard, Taylor (Dack, 45), Bennette (Bellingham, 69)
- Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
- Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson (Nevitt, 69), Tracey (Lunt, 59), Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek (Demetriou, 90+3), Powell (Adebisi, 59), Billington (Long, 59)
- Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are out of the Carabao Cup
Cooney scores
Crewe win 5-3 on penalties.
Triantis scores
4-3 Crewe
Tabiner scores
4-2 Crewe
Ekwah shot saved!
3-2 Crewe. It was low and Davies saved it
Adebisi scores
3-2 Crewe
Pritchard scores!
2-2
Long scores
2-1 Crewe
Dack scores!
1-1