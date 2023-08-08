News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 1 Crewe 1 LIVE: Cats knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalties despite Chris Rigg goal

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 22:02 BST

Sunderland face League Two side Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich in their first Championship match of the season on Sunday, despite dominating possession for large spells.

Sunderland will then travel to Preston in the league on Saturday, with the club still looking to strengthen in the transfer market.

We’ll have live updates and analysis from the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats aim to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Rigg, 64) Crewe 1 (Offord, 45+1) - Crewe win 5-3 on penalties

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson (Crompton, 45), Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil (Ekwah, 45) , Ba (Clarke, 60), Pritchard, Taylor (Dack, 45), Bennette (Bellingham, 69)
  • Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
  • Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson (Nevitt, 69), Tracey (Lunt, 59), Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek (Demetriou, 90+3), Powell (Adebisi, 59), Billington (Long, 59)
  • Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
22:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

21:57 BST

Sunderland are out of the Carabao Cup

21:56 BST

Cooney scores

Crewe win 5-3 on penalties.

21:55 BST

Triantis scores

4-3 Crewe

21:54 BST

Tabiner scores

4-2 Crewe

21:53 BST

Ekwah shot saved!

3-2 Crewe. It was low and Davies saved it

21:53 BST

Adebisi scores

3-2 Crewe

21:51 BST

Pritchard scores!

2-2

21:51 BST

Long scores

2-1 Crewe

21:50 BST

Dack scores!

1-1

