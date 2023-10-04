Sunderland 0 Watford 0 LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light for Championship match
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Black Cats have won four of their last five matches following Friday’s 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, which came courtesy of Dan Ballard’s opener and two goals from Jack Clarke.
In contrast Watford have won just two of their opening nine league games this season and were beaten 3-2 by Middlesbrough last time out.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening:
Key Events
34’ Another comfortable save
Sunderland have just lost a bit of momentum in the last few minutes after a few loose passes.
Chakvetadze has just had another effort at goal after cutting in from the left and striking a low shot which Patterson held comfortably.
29’ Belingham shot saved
More good work from Clarke on the left, as the winger makes another threatening run before cutting the ball back for Bellingham on the edge of the box.
The midfielder’s effort lacked power and was comfortably held by Bachmann.
Watford then broke quickly and registered their first shot on target but Ince’s effort was straight at Patterson.
27’ Ngakia booked
Ngakia is shown the first yellow card of the match after a foul on Clarke down Sunderland’s left.
The hosts weren’t able to make the most of the free-kick.
25’ A spell of possession for Watford
Watford have just had a prolonged spell of possession but conceded it after a loose pass from Chakvetadze went straight through th Patterson.
21’ Lewis skews his cross
Watford have been able to break forward down their left on a couple of occasions through full-back Lewis, yet the Newcastle loanee skewed his cross out of play after getting into a promising position there.
18’ Watford under pressure
It’s all Sunderland at the moment.
The hosts have just played a couple of short corner which Watford have just about managed to head away in the second phase.
16’ More chances
Now Bellingham sees an effort blocked on the edge of Watford’s box.
Sunderland kept the move alive after some great footwork by Roberts, before Huggins’ cross from the right was cleared by Porteous.
13’ Ba shot blocked
Sunderland are seeing far more of the ball here, yet Watford are trying to play out from the back as well.
The visitors almost shot themselves in the foot there after Porteous’ pass near his own penalty area went straight to Ba whose low shot was blocked by Hoedt.
7’ A minute’s applause for Bradley Lowery
Fans stand up for a minute’s applause for Bradley Lowery.
‘One Bradley Lowery, there’s only one Bradley Lowery,’ chant supporters in The Roker End.
6’ Clarke looking dangerous
Clarke is looking bright already.
The winger then sent a low cross into the box which Bachmann got a hand to before it was scrambled away.