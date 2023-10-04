Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland host Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have won four of their last five matches following Friday’s 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, which came courtesy of Dan Ballard’s opener and two goals from Jack Clarke.

In contrast Watford have won just two of their opening nine league games this season and were beaten 3-2 by Middlesbrough last time out.

