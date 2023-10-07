Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.

