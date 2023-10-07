Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4 LIVE: Reaction after Dan Neil red card as Marcus Forss adds fourth goal
Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship.
Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.
Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 4 (Greenwood, 58) (Crooks, 60) (Jones, 72) (Forss, 90)
Key Events
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins (Seelt, 30), Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Ba (Rigg, 63), Roberts, Clarke (Rusyn, 76), Burstow (Aouchiche, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Taylor, Rusyn, Hemir
Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, McNair, Fry, Engel (Bangura, 82), Barlaser, Hackney, Jones (Silvera, 76), Greenwood (Forss, 76), Crooks (Rogers, 67), Coburn (Latte Lath, 67)
Subs: Glover, Bangura, Lenihan, Howson, Silvera, Rogers, Forss, Latte Lath
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 MIDDLESBROUGH 4
Five minutes added time
90’ Goal Middlesbrough (Forss)
Middlesbrough have a fourth after Latte Lath’s shot was saved by Patterson.
The ball fell to Forss who converted from close range.
85’ Seelt shot saved
Sunderland are trying to have a go in the closing stages here.
Roberts saw an effort deflected wide, while Seelt has had a powerful shot saved by Dieng.
It’s been a big uphill battle after going down to 10 men.
82’ Another Middlesbrough change
ON: Bangura
OFF: Engel
80’ Rusyn shot saved
Rusyn has gone out to play on the left, with Rigg leading the line.
The Ukrainian forward was set up by Aouchiche there and forced Dieng into a low save from an angle inside the box.
76’ Rusyn on for Sunderland
ON: Rusyn
OFF: Clarke
74’ More MIddlesbrough changes
ON: Forss and Silvera
OFF: Jones and Greenwood