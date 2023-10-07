Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as visitors are hit by double injury blow
Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship.
Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.
Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more throughout the day:
Key Events
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Roberts, Clarke, Burstow
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Taylor, Rusyn, Hemir
Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, McNair, Fry, Engel, Barlaser, Hackney, Jones, Greenwood, Crooks, Coburn
Subs: Glover, Bangura, Lenihan, Howson, Silvera, Rogers, Forss, Latte Lath
2’ How Sunderland have started
Hume has gone back to right-back with Huggins moving to left-back after they switched flanks on Wednesday night.
Ba has started in the No 10 position with Roberts on the right.
KICK-OFF!
Here come the players!
A late change for Middlesbrough
Boro have made a late change to their starting XI with Tommy Smith replacing Rav van den Berg who has picked up an injury in the warm-up.
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
As expected Sunderland are unchanged following Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Watford, with Alex Pritchard still out with a calf issue.
Middlesbrough have made two changes following their 2-0 win over Cardiff last time out, with top scorer Riley McGree missing out with an injury.
Defender Rav van den Berg has recovered from a hamstring issue, while Matt Crooks also returns to the starting XI.
Boro captain Jonny Howson is back on the bench after missing the Cardiff match with an illness.
How Middlesbrough will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
"Today we face a difficult test against an in-form Middlesbrough side who will come here full of confidence.
“They’ve won four games in a row in all competitions, but we’re also coming into the game on a great run, so I’m sure it will be an entertaining fixture.
"With over 45,000 of you in attendance, we can’t wait to hear your incredible backing which hopefully drives us on to take all three points."