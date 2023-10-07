News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as visitors are hit by double injury blow

Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Middlesbrough 0

12:14 BSTUpdated 12:21 BST

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Roberts, Clarke, Burstow

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Bennette, Taylor, Rusyn, Hemir

Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, McNair, Fry, Engel, Barlaser, Hackney, Jones, Greenwood, Crooks, Coburn

Subs: Glover, Bangura, Lenihan, Howson, Silvera, Rogers, Forss, Latte Lath

12:32 BST

2’ How Sunderland have started

Hume has gone back to right-back with Huggins moving to left-back after they switched flanks on Wednesday night.

Ba has started in the No 10 position with Roberts on the right.

12:30 BST

KICK-OFF!

12:27 BST

Here come the players!

12:20 BST

A late change for Middlesbrough

Boro have made a late change to their starting XI with Tommy Smith replacing Rav van den Berg who has picked up an injury in the warm-up.

12:18 BST

Warm-up time

11:37 BSTUpdated 11:40 BST

What to make of those sides

As expected Sunderland are unchanged following Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Watford, with Alex Pritchard still out with a calf issue.

Middlesbrough have made two changes following their 2-0 win over Cardiff last time out, with top scorer Riley McGree missing out with an injury.

Defender Rav van den Berg has recovered from a hamstring issue, while Matt Crooks also returns to the starting XI.

Boro captain Jonny Howson is back on the bench after missing the Cardiff match with an illness.

11:31 BST

How Middlesbrough will start

11:30 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS!

10:43 BST

Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes

"Today we face a difficult test against an in-form Middlesbrough side who will come here full of confidence.

“They’ve won four games in a row in all competitions, but we’re also coming into the game on a great run, so I’m sure it will be an entertaining fixture.

"With over 45,000 of you in attendance, we can’t wait to hear your incredible backing which hopefully drives us on to take all three points."

