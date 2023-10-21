Stoke City vs Sunderland LIVE: Jack Clarke goals draws hosts level after Andre Vidigal opener
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Alex Neil's Stoke City side at the bet365 Stadium.
Sunderland face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium - and we've got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray's side will be hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough before the international break, while they are set to come up against former boss Alex Neil today.
Both sides have injury concerns heading into the match, while Dan Neil will serve a one-game suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough.
LIVE: Stoke 1 (Vidigal, 7) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 10)
Key Events
15’ Burger shot saved
Sunderland still haven’t quite got going so far and are giving the ball away too often.
There was another warning sign there as Burger hit a low shot from distance which Patterson saved comfortably.
10’ GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!
What a response!
Bellingham did excellently to twist away from two Stoke defenders and get a low shot off inside the box.
Travers could only parry the effort into Clarke’s path and the winger converted from close range.
1-1.
7’ Goal Stoke (Vidigal)
A soft goal to concede. Leris beat Ballard in the air after a ball over the top.
Vidigal latched onto the ball from the left, chested it down and beat Patterson with a calm finish.
Huggins was appealing the ball hit the Stoke player’s arm but the goal is given.
1-0.
5’ Hume at left-back
Sunderland have also started with Hume at left-back and Huggins on the right side of defence.
After a few loose passes, the visitors have just started to settle and moved the ball well there before Roberts curled an effort over from the edge of the box.
2’ Alex Neil chants
Less than two minutes in and the Sunderland fans are already giving former boss Alex Neil stick.
The visitors have started with Roberts up top as a false nine, with Pritchard just behind him. Clarke is on the let with Ba on the right.
KICK-OFF!
Here come the players!
A round of applause for Gooch
What to make of those sides
So it’s two changes for Sunderland following their defeat against Middlesbrough last time out.
Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard both return from injuries and come straight back into the starting XI, with Dan Neil suspended and Mason Burstow dropping to the bench.
Dan Ballard is also fit after picking up a minor injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland, while Bradley Dack returns to the bench following a hamstring issue.
Stoke boss Alex Neil has made five changes to his starting XI following The Potters’ 2-0 defeat against Leicester before the international break.
Andre Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee, Enda Stevens, Ki-Jana Hoever and Michael Rose have all recovered from injury setbacks, while Lynden Gooch is back on the bench for the hosts.