So it’s two changes for Sunderland following their defeat against Middlesbrough last time out.

Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard both return from injuries and come straight back into the starting XI, with Dan Neil suspended and Mason Burstow dropping to the bench.

Dan Ballard is also fit after picking up a minor injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland, while Bradley Dack returns to the bench following a hamstring issue.

Stoke boss Alex Neil has made five changes to his starting XI following The Potters’ 2-0 defeat against Leicester before the international break.