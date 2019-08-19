Stewart Donald reveals why Sunderland turned down a bid for Luke O'Nien this summer
Stewart Donald has revealed that Sunderland snubbed interest in Luke O’Nien this summer.
And the Black Cats’ owner has promised supporters that the club will not sell their best players unless the offer is right – insisting there is no need to ‘cash in’ on their prize assets.
Speaking to the Roker Rapport Podcast, Donald discussed interest in the club’s star performers over the course of the summer.
And when asked directly if somebody had submitted an offer for O'Nien, Donald replied: "Yeah."
The Sunderland chief went on to reveal that there was also interest in Aiden McGeady and Jon McLaughlin – but pledged that the club remain keen to keep their standout players despite heavy interest.
"A lot is made of the fact that we have to sell,” he commented.
“But we didn't agree to sell Aiden McGeady, we didn't agree to sell Luke O'Nien and we didn't agree to sell Jon McLaughlin.
"We could have done, but we don't want to sell them.
"We don't have to sell them and again, what happens is, the bids come in and you talk to your football management.
"If they say 'no', you take their advice.
"I see all the rumours, that we're going to cash in on Aiden and cash in on Jon.
"Of course, all those people that say that go extremely quiet when the window closes and we've turned down the offers and kept them."