Stewart Donald reveals whether Sunderland will be handed more tickets for sold-out Bolton clash
Sunderland will not be receiving any more tickets for their trip to Bolton Wanderers – despite their initial allocation being quickly snapped-up.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 12:00 pm
4,030 travelling fans will descend on the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend as Jack Ross’ side look to get back to winning ways after a midweek draw against Rotherham United.
But while fans were hopeful of more tickets becoming available, owner Stewart Donald has confirmed that the club’s allocation will not be increased after Bolton refused their repeated requests for a higher volume of tickets.
Replying to a supporter on Twitter, Donald said: “We have asked a few times but unfortunately I believe it’s a no.”
Bolton are yet to win in League One this term, having overcome a turbulent summer which saw the squad stripped of a number of key players as a takeover of the club was completed.