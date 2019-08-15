Stewart Donald reveals the latest on Sunderland's 'negative' court cases amid fresh Ricky Alvarez dispute
Stewart Donald has confirmed that Ricky Alvarez is challenging a court ruling against Sunderland – but revealed this was the last ‘negative’ court case facing the Black Cats.
Donald inherited a host of legal issues when he purchased the club from Ellis Short last year, but has managed to banish a large number of the cases lodged against the club.
Now, the only remaining appeal lodged against the club is from Alvarez – who is taking Sunderland to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a wrangle over loss of earnings.
The former Inter Milan winger was supposed to join the Black Cats in a permanent deal in 2015 following a loan spell, but the club tried to pull out of the arrangement due to an injury sustained by the player.
And Alvarez’s claim relates to the period in which the two clubs were at loggerheads over his future, during which he feels he lost out on wages.
While an agreement over a settlement was reached, Donald has revealed that Alvarez is now looking to secure a higher sum.
He tweeted: “Yes the court ruled and we had a payment to make but the player has appealed the amount and is looking for a higher settlement.
“So we are waiting to hear if the amount is increasing.”
But once the Alvarez case is fully settled, Donald has confirmed that the ‘negative’ cases facing the club will be over.
“None against us,” he posted.
“We have a couple of commercial ones in our favour but this is the last negative one.”