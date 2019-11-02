Sol Campbell.

Campbell has a big task on his hands to keep struggling Southend in League One, they are second bottom with just one victory all season.

Campbell, the Echo understands, had applied for the manager’s job at Sunderland before he secured the Southend job but was beaten to it by Phil Parkinson, who will be looking to kick-start Sunderland’s automatic promotion bid this afternoon.

It is understood Campbell held talks with club bosses at Sunderland but didn’t impress enough for talks to progress, with Parkinson always one of the frontrunners to replace Jack Ross.

Ahead of today’s 3pm KO, Campbell told the Southend Echo: “They’re a big side, they’ve got a huge budget and we’ve got to be at it from minute one.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be an easy game but the main thing for us is to set up right so we can impose ourselves on the game and that we take our chances or give them problems.

“We’ve got to go out there and enjoy the game, work hard and not be overawed by the stadium.

“Just play our game, back each other up on the pitch and play some football.