'So negative!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes just TWO changes against Portsmouth
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Portsmouth – and fans have been quick to react.
The Black Cats have made just TWO changes against Pompey – with Jon McLaughlin returning in place of Lee Burge and Aiden McGeady starting ahead of Will Grigg.
And fans have been quick to react to the news on social media, and are pleased to see two key men return.
Here’s what they’ve been saying:
@EddieSAFCx tweeted: “Better”
@safctom asked: “Why drop Dobson?”@ryleyjohnsonx commented: “Can’t keep the same side can he”
@RamseySAFC posted: “Leadbitter ahead of McGeouch and Dobson. Sorry what???”
@gabe_raine added: “Ah yes a midfield with no pace”@iEddsyy argued: “Why change a winning side ? Leadbitter had a good game mid week and is the only leader in that squad.”Callan Patterson said: “McLaughlin was awful at lb and leadbitter offers nothing in the middle for me no pace at all. Should be dobson he hasnt done a lot wrong. Just shows we need to sign a left back if your leaving hume on the bench obviously no faith in the lad”@HuntaThePunta posted: “TWO. UP. FRONT. PLEASE.!!!!! SO NEGATIVE”
@MorganHopkinsss commented: “Nice to see Max Power back”
@JordCook2 asked: “No Dobson? Poor lads been one of our better players. Strange decision”
Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin; O’Nien, Ozturk, Willis, C McLaughlin; Power, Leadbitter; McGeady, Maguire, Gooch; McNulty
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Flanagan, McGeouch, Hume, Dobson, Grigg, Wyke