Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Early team news from League One clash as Parkinson eyes winning run
Phil Parkinson’s Sunderland travel to Shrewsbury looking to build on a fine win over Tranmere – and we’ll be bringing you live updates throughout.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 12:00 pm
The 5-0 win on Tuesday evening kick-started Parkinson’s tenure at the Stadium of Light, but can he start to build some form? Our team of Phil Smith and Richard Mennear are in place at the Montgomery Waters Stadium ready to bring up live updates and analysis from the clash between the Black Cats and the Shrews. Simply refresh the page and scroll down throughout the afternoon for the latest updates: