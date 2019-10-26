Shrewsbury Town offer pitch update ahead of Sunderland clash as torrential rain leads to postponements
Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that the pitch at the Montgomery Waters Stadium is ‘draining well’ ahead of their clash with Sunderland – after torrential rain across the country.
The Black Cats are set to travel to Shropshire this afternoon (3pm kick-off) in League One, but the heavy downpour had left some fans concerned as to whether the game would go ahead.
But the home club have now provided a positive update ahead of the clash, with the rain set to dry up this afternoon.
In a tweet, Shrewsbury said: “Despite the heavy rain over past 24 hours the pitch draining well and currently no surface water.
“Forecast is to dry up around 1pm.”
Tranmere Rovers’ home game with Doncaster Rovers has already been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Lincoln City are monitoring the Sincil Bank surface ahead of the visit of Bolton.
A number of games in League Two have already fallen victim to the weather.