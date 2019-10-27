Aiden McGeady sees a volley go wide.

The Black Cats could count themselves unfortunate given they hit the woodwork three times, Chris Maguire and Luke O’Nien hitting the post while Max Power saw a long-range effort palmed onto the crossbar.

Cummings’ first half strike ultimately proved the winner and Ricketts was delighted to secure a big win and big three points for his side.

The Shrews moved up to 12th, just a point behind Sunderland now in eighth.

Ricketts said: "I asked the players for three things before the game. One was character, that has to be a given.

"The intensity in our game and desire as well.

"I thought the players ticked every single box.

“I asked for the players to measure themselves against their opponent, their opposite number, who would come out on top?

"And I looked around the dressing room at the end of our game and I don't think we had a losing player on our side.

"I can set the best or worst game plan but if the players don't carry it out we haven't got a chance.

"You could clearly see the plan and the players carried it out superbly well. We used some individual ability at times to break and cause problems."

Shrewsbury named ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Laurent in their starting line-up and he laid on the assist for Cummings following a brilliant run.

Ricketts added: “We set up for Sunderland to break us down and what we do have is quality in the side and when we get the chance Jason Cummings took his goal well.

"We moved Josh Laurent into a slightly different position and still want him driving with the ball. He did that really well.