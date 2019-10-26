Shrewsbury Town 0 Sunderland AFC 0 LIVE: One change with Aiden McGeady recalled as Parkinson eyes winning run

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland AFC

The 5-0 win on Tuesday evening kick-started Parkinson’s tenure at the Stadium of Light, but can he start to build some form? Our team of Phil Smith and Richard Mennear are in place at the Montgomery Waters Stadium ready to bring up live updates and analysis from the clash between the Black Cats and the Shrews. Simply refresh the page and scroll down throughout the afternoon for the latest updates: