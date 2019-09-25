'Should have been playing for weeks': Sunderland fans react to Max Power's screamer against Sheffield United
Jack Ross’ Sunderland face Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup this evening – but just minutes into the match at Bramall Lane, midfielder Max Power put the Black Cats 1-0 up with a stunning long-range effort.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 20:30 pm
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 20:33 pm
The goal sent Sunderland fans into meltdown, with many praising the quality of the strike. Many fans, however, pondered why the ex-Wigan man hadn’t started more this season and questioned under-fire manager Ross.
