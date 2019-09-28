'Shocking!': Sunderland fans react as summer signing DROPPED for MK Dons clash
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on MK Dons – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
The Black Cats have made THREE changes from the side that beat Sheffield United, and there is bad news on Aiden McGeady who remains sidelined through injury.
Supporters were quick to respond to the winger’s absence, and the decision to bench Lee Burge – who impressed in midweek.
Here’s how supporters reacted to the news on social media:
@SAFCMason said: “How can you drop burge”
@alexwnicholson added: “DECENT! Lets get into them lads!”
@jacquelinemcde2 posted: “Hawaythelads, heart n soul with plenty of sweat, gives us all a boost”
@mustard_patrick asked: “What do Burge and Dobson have to do to get a start? Shocking that”
But @daveyreid69 argued: “Hows it shocking Burge and Donson not starting? Really!”
@argie_wizard tweeted: “That’s his preferred back four.....should bode amazingly well”
@sportmad72 commented: “Would have liked to have seen Burge but can’t grumble with that”
@76skelly posted: “Pleased to see Lynch keep his place and can’t agree with Power and McGeough keeping their places. Just go all out for a win, none of this sitting back”
@Phillip_RJ89 added: “No Lee Burge aside, I like this team selection. Willis as captain is a good choice, and De Bock and Lynch should hopefully give us some solidity at the back”
Here’s the team news in full:
Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin, C McLaughlin, De Bock, Willis, Lynch, Power, O’Nien, McGeouch, Gooch, Maguire, Wyke
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Ozturk, Flanagan, Dobson, Grigg, Leadbitter, Hume